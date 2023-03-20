We are Local
Deadline approaching for Nebraska residents to apply for heating cost assistance

(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska residents have until the end of March to apply for heating assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The federally-funded program offered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has several services, including energy cost assistance for low-income residents. The program would help offset the costs of heating and cooling.

Low-income residents have until March 31 to apply for heating assistance. Cooling assistance begins later in the year on June 1.

Full criteria for eligibility include having an income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level, meeting residency requirements and being responsible for home energy utilities.

Interested residents who qualify can apply online, in person at a DHHS office or by calling. The Omaha office can be reached at (402) 595-1258.

The DHHS says residents who aren’t sure if they qualify can still feel free to apply, as there is staff available to help with the application process.

LIHEAP crisis funding will still be available even after the March 31 deadline.

