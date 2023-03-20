We are Local
Creighton advances to Sweet Sixteen beating Baylor 85-76

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, left, looks to pass the ball as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges,...
Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, left, looks to pass the ball as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges, front right, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and guard LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)(John Leyba | AP)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER, CO (WOWT) - Creighton is back in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years, beating No. 3 Baylor 85-76. Facing the program that beat his brother in the national championship two years ago, Ryan Nembhard delivered a career-high 30 points.

For the second game in a row, guard Baylor Sheierman opened up the scoring for the Jays with a three. Less than five minutes into the game and the Jays’ long-range shots are already off to a better start than against NC State on Friday. Off the bench guard Francisco Farabello hit a corner three to give the Jays the lead 12-10. Two minutes later, Farabello drained another trey to put Creighton up by 6. Ryan Nembhard adds two more to the board from the charity stripe capping an 8-0 run for CU.

With 8:30 left in the first half, Nembhard drives to the hoop for the lay-in and gives the Jays the largest lead of the game, 24-14. Baylor guard Adam Flagler hits back-to-back jumpers to get the Bears within six with six minutes left in the first frame. Forward Arthur Kaluma gets in the three-point party putting CU ahead by 11 with 3:34 to go in the first half. The Bears responded with two slams from Josh Ojianwuna and Jalen Bridges, respectively. Jays close out the half the same way it started: a Sheierman three. Creighton goes into halftime with a 10-point lead, 39-29.

The Bluejays open the final 20 minutes of play with a slam from Kaluma to go up by 12. The Bears cut the Jays’ lead to eight, only for Nembhard to bury his second three giving Creighton the 12-point lead. Halfway through the second half, Nembhard feeds it to Kalbrenner for the lay-in to go up by 14 only for the Jays to take a game-high 15-point lead, 65-50, less than a minute later with a Kaluma floater.

With 6:33 left, Kalbrenner picks up a fourth foul after getting tangled up with several Bears under the basket on the Jays’ end. With Kalkbrenne on the bench, Farabello and Nembhard quickly hit three-pointers to push it out to an 18-point lead with less than six minutes to go.

