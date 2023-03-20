Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A homicide investigation is underway in northwest Omaha.

The Douglas County Sheriff says a body was found off of Rainwood Road just east of 72nd Street just before 3:45 this afternoon.

Sheriff Aaron Hansen was at the scene and said the body was not visible from the road.

“It does appear as if it may have been there, maybe not dumped today, but that will all come out in the investigation,” Hansen told 6 News.

He said they were not able to tell the sex, race or gender of the person, adding that there were suspicious circumstances.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

