No. 6 Creighton prepares for No. 3 Baylor with Sweet 16 spot on the line

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays will play in the round of 32 for the third consecutive season. This time around they will run into a team they last saw in the NCAA Tournament nine years ago, the Baylor Bears. The Jays did not play well in that game, losing by 30 points.

“Nobody has to remind me. That was a tough, tough day for our program. But the credit went to Baylor. It was just one of those games. They played terrific and we played about as poorly as we could play. That happens every once in a while. You just hope it doesn’t happen on that stage. I don’t think that there’s any revenge in my mind. I’d just like to get this team in so we can keep playing and keep practicing,” said Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott.

Creighton has won three of five all-time matchups between the two programs and only one of them was in the NCAA Tournament. Since the field expanded in 1985, six-seeds have won 38% of games in this situation facing three-seeds. Ryan Kalkbrenner has another place in program history as the only player to appear in four NCAA Tournament wins. Looking for number five Sunday night at 6:10 p.m. central on TBS.

