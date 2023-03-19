Iowa beats Georgia 74-66 advancing to Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Caitlin Clark led Iowa with her 16th double-double this season in a 74-66 win against Georgia. Clark had 22 points and 12 assists as the program improved its NCAA Tournament record to 8-3 since 2019.

It’s a tough place to beat Iowa, the Hawkeyes are now 17-1 at home. Four Iowa players reached double figures. Monika Czinano had 20 points, Gabbie Marshall had 15 points and McKenna Warnock had 14 points. The starting five scored all 74 points for the Hawkeyes. They will head to Seattle for the Sweet 16 and play the winner of Colorado - Duke next Sunday. The Buffaloes and Blue Devils will play Monday night.

