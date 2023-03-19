We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa beats Georgia 74-66 advancing to Sweet 16

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Georgia guard Alisha Lewis (23) in the second half of...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Georgia guard Alisha Lewis (23) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Caitlin Clark led Iowa with her 16th double-double this season in a 74-66 win against Georgia. Clark had 22 points and 12 assists as the program improved its NCAA Tournament record to 8-3 since 2019.

It’s a tough place to beat Iowa, the Hawkeyes are now 17-1 at home. Four Iowa players reached double figures. Monika Czinano had 20 points, Gabbie Marshall had 15 points and McKenna Warnock had 14 points. The starting five scored all 74 points for the Hawkeyes. They will head to Seattle for the Sweet 16 and play the winner of Colorado - Duke next Sunday. The Buffaloes and Blue Devils will play Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with ‘High 3′ enforcement project
A house fire in South Omaha kept firefighters busy Saturday morning
Early morning Omaha house fire causes $150,000 in damage
Four people were hospitalized after a crash on the freeway
4 hospitalized after crash on JFK Freeway in Omaha
1 arrested for arson after vacant Omaha home destroyed by fire

Latest News

Creighton Players
No. 6 Creighton prepares for No. 3 Baylor with Sweet 16 spot on the line
Toledo guard Quinesha Lockett (5) drives against Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) in the...
Led By Omaha Benson’s Quinesha Lockett, 12-seed Toledo downs Iowa State
Southeastern Louisiana guard Jalencia Pierre fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Caitlin...
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past SE Louisiana in March Madness
Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan, left, steals the ball from Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22)...
Mississippi State beats Creighton 81-66 in NCAA Tournament