High school students organize craft show to benefit Nebraska Make-A-Wish Foundation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local high school hosted a student led event for a good cause. Hastings Senior High School Student Council hosted its second-annual craft show, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

There were over 400 attendees and proceeds from the event are donated to Nebraska Make-A-Wish Foundation. They are looking to improve on last years’ fundraising efforts, when they raised over $3,000. The idea to host the event came from a crafty member of student council.

“I’m a vendor at a lot of craft shows,” said Cori Barwick, Secretary of HHS Student Council. “I sell both baby onesies and dessert items. So I love craft shows and I know how much money they can bring in just by having vendors set up that are passionate what they do and what they sell.”

Barwick said she felt like the craft show was a good idea because if they can get passionate vendors, it makes raising money for their cause a lot easier.

“Our goal was to you know get the community of Hastings, Hastings High School students, and Hastings High School entrepreneurs, and Nebraska businesses all together and have a nice afternoon,” said Joshua Torres, President of HHS Student Council. “So far it’s worked out.”

Torress said the craft show is an opportunity for Nebraskans to show their creativity. Adding, a lot of businesses at the craft show have items you can’t find in stores.

“I feel like it’s a really good way to bring light to what students can do, while also bringing the community into the school,” said Barwick. “Letting them see part of our school, se what happens in our school and just get everybody involved together, bring our community closer together.”

Barwick said her interest in craft shows came from her nephew. She started designing onesies for him, and continued it as her craft.

