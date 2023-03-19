We are Local
David’s Morning Forecast - Cold start, warmer afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to Sunday with temperatures in the low teens and even single digits around the Omaha metro. Winds are starting off on the light side, but we have just enough of a breezy to push wind chills down to near zero. Skies area clear, and that means we will see full sunshine all day long, that will help to finally bring in some warmer conditions. A southwest breeze will begin to kick in later this morning, with some stronger gusts possible this afternoon. That southwest wind will also help to warm us up, but some gusts of 20 to 30mph are likely during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures should top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, a nice change of pace from the last couple days.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

A few clouds push into our skies on Monday, but temperatures warm even more for the first day of Spring. Winds will be on the lighter side making for a very pleasant afternoon. After a start in the 30s, afternoon temperatures should warm into the mid or even upper 50s for the metro. Temperatures in the low 60s are likely across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. Clouds will thicken up a bit by Monday evening, but dry conditions will stick around for the entire day.

Scattered showers Tuesday
Scattered showers Tuesday(WOWT)

Rain chance do return to the forecast by Tuesday, with some scattered showers moving in during the morning. On and off showers will be in the area throughout the day, but the rain doesn’t look particularly heavy and it will not rain all day so it will not be a total washout. The showers and clouds will keep things a touch cooler, but highs should still top out around 50 degrees.

Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week(WOWT)

Partly sunny skies return on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Another system slides by Wednesday night into Thursday likely bringing a few more rain showers to the area, with the potential for a bit of a wintry mix across northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa. Reasonably mild temperatures will stick with us into the upcoming weekend with highs remaining in the upper 40s to mid-50s through at least Saturday. Another chance of rain and perhaps a wintry mix will arrive next weekend.

