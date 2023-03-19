David’s Evening Forecast - Mild start to Spring

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a frigid start to the day with morning lows dipping to around 10 in Omaha, and some areas falling off into the single digits. Despite the very winter-like start to the day, conditions looked a little more Spring-like by the afternoon as full sunshine and breezy southwest winds went to work warming us up. High temperatures reached the upper 40s to around 50 in the metro, not bad after the cold start. That still puts us a few degrees below average, but it felt a lot nicer than the last couple of days.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Mild weather will stick with us this evening, temperatures in the 40s through sunset. You’ll likely still want a jacket, as we cool into the 30s by 8 to 9pm. A south breeze will continue overnight, helping to keep us from getting quite as cold tonight. Lows likely only fall to around 30 degrees rather than the frigid conditions we had this morning.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

An even warmer day is in store for Monday. We’ll see some clouds rolling through at times, but still expect to see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 40s by the lunch hour, with 50s on the way for the afternoon. Highs should top out around 58 degrees in the metro. Some spots south of I-80 may even reach the low 60s, especially in southeast Nebraska and far southern Iowa.

Chance of showers Tuesday (WOWT)

Clouds thicken up heading into Tuesday as a storm system passes by to our north. A few scattered showers are expected, though it won’t be a washout. The showers are most likely from late morning into the afternoon. Do expect some rain in the area if you have outdoor plans. It will be slightly cooler as well with highs in the upper 40s. A little more sun on Wednesday with highs back into the 50s. More ups and downs into the upcoming weekend, but highs generally stay in the upper 40s and 50s.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

