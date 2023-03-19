City of Omaha Celebrates America concert returning this June

We are Local
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Celebrates America, a popular and annual summer concert, is scheduled to make its return this June.

According to organizers, the free concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park is returning on June 30, which follows the traditional date of the Friday before the Fourth of July.

The concert’s dates have bounced around over the years since it returned from cancellation in 2019.

“This is an exciting date to announce each year,” said Mayor Jean Stothert in a release. “It reminds us that summer is around the corner and we can start planning to make it a memorable one with amazing Omaha events and traditions, including The City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert & Fireworks Show.”

Although this year organizers are moving back to the traditional date, they say it may move around in future years in attempts to secure talent.

“This year the stars aligned with the June 30 date and some truly top-notch talent,” said Omaha Parks Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Regan. “We are committed to bringing world-class musicians to Omaha. That may change our dates year to year but, we think it’s worth it.”

Last year’s concert headliner was Sheryl Crow and the opener was Dave Mason. The event drew a large turnout to Memorial Park.

Talent for this year’s concert has not yet been announced. An announcement is expected by the end of April. Organizers say the event will also feature videos of local bands and musicians.

“This opportunity provides local artists the chance to submit music videos or apply for studio time to create videos,” organizers said. “Selected bands will then be featured on screens throughout the day and between sets the night of the show.”

Information on how local artists can apply will be released at a later time.

As usual, following the concert will be a fireworks show, which organizers claim to be one of the largest in the region. It’s designed by J&M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and will kick off early in the evening on June 30. The fireworks show will start around 10 p.m.

