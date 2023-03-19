We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, hit a tree and caught fire.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from eight to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash Sunday on a New York highway, police said.

Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire. A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the Nissan Rogue, was the only survivor, according to a statement provided by Kieran O’Leary, spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department.

The 9-year-old was “apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear,” according to the statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The five who were killed include four males and a female. Their identities have not yet been released. Police said they are all from Connecticut, which is roughly 12 miles (19 km) by car from Scarsdale.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with ‘High 3′ enforcement project
A house fire in South Omaha kept firefighters busy Saturday morning
Early morning Omaha house fire causes $150,000 in damage
Four people were hospitalized after a crash on the freeway
4 hospitalized after crash on JFK Freeway in Omaha
1 arrested for arson after vacant Omaha home destroyed by fire

Latest News

Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
34 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement in Omaha
In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian...
Russia’s Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Mariupol