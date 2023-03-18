Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 17
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a body found, abandoned homes finally torn down and an update on the Crossroads development.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 10.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office finds possible human remains
While they found no apparent sign of criminal activity, they said they believe the remains may have been there for a long time.
5. Omaha woman accused of child neglect arrested for violating probation
She was originally sentenced to four years of probation after the child’s death.
4. Missing Omaha man found dead in vehicle
Authorities say the man’s body was found concealed in his own vehicle at an impound lot.
3. Omaha forensics unit finds dead body in car at apartment complex
Police later confirmed with 6 News that investigators did not believe the matter to be criminal in nature.
2. Northwest Omaha eyesore demolished
After several violation notices, the city hired a demolition contractor. It cost taxpayers more than $23,000 to tear down the house and a large outbuilding located behind it.
1. Crossroads redevelopment updated at city council meeting
During a City Council hearing, Lockwood Development announced they have demolished the entire site near 72nd and Dodge except for a small part next to the Target.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Body found in Omaha
5. Epic Games refunds
4. Buffalo Wild Wings lawsuit
3. Lindsay Lohan is expecting
2. Unknown archaeological site
1. The Crossroads construction
