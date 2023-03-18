Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 17

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 10.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

While they found no apparent sign of criminal activity, they said they believe the remains may have been there for a long time.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after possible human remains were found Tuesday afternoon at 212th and Rainwood Road.

She was originally sentenced to four years of probation after the child’s death.

An Omaha woman who's child died due to alleged neglect is arrested for violating probation

Authorities say the man’s body was found concealed in his own vehicle at an impound lot.

A missing Omaha man has been found dead. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police later confirmed with 6 News that investigators did not believe the matter to be criminal in nature.

Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found in a car at an apartment complex near Ralston.

After several violation notices, the city hired a demolition contractor. It cost taxpayers more than $23,000 to tear down the house and a large outbuilding located behind it.

A Northwest Omaha corner that many considered an eyesore is no more after two homes were finally torn down.

During a City Council hearing, Lockwood Development announced they have demolished the entire site near 72nd and Dodge except for a small part next to the Target.

The developers responsible for the Crossroads redevelopment project gave the Omaha City Council an update Tuesday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

