Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 17

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a body found, abandoned homes finally torn down and an update on the Crossroads development.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 10.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office finds possible human remains

While they found no apparent sign of criminal activity, they said they believe the remains may have been there for a long time.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after possible human remains were found Tuesday afternoon at 212th and Rainwood Road.

5. Omaha woman accused of child neglect arrested for violating probation

She was originally sentenced to four years of probation after the child’s death.

An Omaha woman who's child died due to alleged neglect is arrested for violating probation

4. Missing Omaha man found dead in vehicle

Authorities say the man’s body was found concealed in his own vehicle at an impound lot.

A missing Omaha man has been found dead. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

3. Omaha forensics unit finds dead body in car at apartment complex

Police later confirmed with 6 News that investigators did not believe the matter to be criminal in nature.

Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found in a car at an apartment complex near Ralston.

2. Northwest Omaha eyesore demolished

After several violation notices, the city hired a demolition contractor. It cost taxpayers more than $23,000 to tear down the house and a large outbuilding located behind it.

A Northwest Omaha corner that many considered an eyesore is no more after two homes were finally torn down.

1. Crossroads redevelopment updated at city council meeting

During a City Council hearing, Lockwood Development announced they have demolished the entire site near 72nd and Dodge except for a small part next to the Target.

The developers responsible for the Crossroads redevelopment project gave the Omaha City Council an update Tuesday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations
2. Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
3. Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle
4. Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
5. Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
6. Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Body found in Omaha

5. Epic Games refunds

4. Buffalo Wild Wings lawsuit

3. Lindsay Lohan is expecting

2. Unknown archaeological site

1. The Crossroads construction

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 10
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 3
Top 6 for week ending Feb. 24
Top 6 for week ending Feb. 17
Top 6 in February 2023
Top 6 in 2022

