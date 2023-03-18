We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill says he battled cancer in the last year but is now cancer-free.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill says he was diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer, also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

He was treated with chemotherapy and says he’ll continue to be on medication the rest of his life. But the cancer is in remission.

Neill said the past year included some “dark moments,” but it made him more grateful for every day.

He’s back at work on a Peacock show called “Apples Never Fall,” and his published memoir titled “Did I Ever Tell You This?” goes on sale Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection with drug bust
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home, police say
A pothole injector truck used by the City of Lincoln. Omaha could soon follow.
City of Omaha considering purchase of pothole-patching injector trucks
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earned 2023's top USA Today Reader's Choice Award for...
USA Today’s best zoo: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earns Reader’s Choice awards
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60

Latest News

The ICC prosecutor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could still face a war crimes trial.
International Criminal Court prosecutor: Putin could stand trial for crimes
Chilly and breezy weather continues Saturday before warming kicks in
Born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Fito Olivares started playing...
Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75
Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Police: Driver ‘intentionally crashed’ into Georgia Walmart, killing a man