Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with enforcement project

The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
By Erin Hartley
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol is participating in what’s called the High 3 Enforcement Project after seeing an increase in traffic fatalities

The purpose of the project is to enforce motor vehicle laws and make roadways safer. Specifically, it aims to have state troopers spend more time on two-lane roadways for at least a day once a month.

Iowa Public Resource Officer, Ryan DeVault says the project was inspired after they recorded in Council Bluffs 1,700 crashes and 60 fatalities on two-lane roadways in just the last three years.

DeVault says these numbers are concerning.

“It’s a matter of putting our resources where we think we could make an impact on the motoring public and hopefully decrease the fatalities we’re seeing in our county,” DeVault said.

DeVault says this year they’ve already recorded 58 fatalities on Iowa roadways. He is hopeful this project gets motorists to “put the driving back into driving.”

