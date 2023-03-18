David’s 6 Evening Forecast - Frigid overnight, warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest winds and patchy clouds helped to keep temperatures very cold for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures started off around 10, and only slowly warmed into the mid-20s around the metro. Those gusty winds held wind chills in the teens and single digits for the whole day, and we’ll likely see wind chills fall into the single digits for the later evening hours. Temperatures fall off to around 18 by 10pm, dropping into the low teens and single digits by early Sunday morning.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A frigid start is expected for Sunday with temperatures near 10 degrees. The good news is we’ll see lots of sunshine, with blue skies all day long. Light winds win the morning will become a bit gusty by the afternoon, with a southwest wind gusting to near 30mph possible in the late afternoon. That southwest breeze will help to warm us up quickly, temperatures already back into the mid-30s by Noon with afternoon highs in the upper 40s for the metro. Some spots west and southwest of Omaha could even approach 50 degrees.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Our next rain chance will roll in on Tuesday, with scattered showers likely developing during the morning hours. On and off showers are possible, but right now it doesn’t appear to be a washout. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday, with highs dropping back into the upper 40s. It will be breezy once again, with southeast to easterly winds gusting to 25mph possible.

Temperature trend next week (WOWT)

Drier weather is expected on Wednesday with a little more sunshine and slightly warmer conditions. Another chance for some showers, and possibly a mix will move in Wednesday night into Thursday. Any accumulating snow should stay well north of Omaha. Temperatures should stay generally mild through most of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s, certainly nothing as chilly as what we’ve seen over the last 24 hours.

