Chilly and breezy weather continues Saturday before warming kicks in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wintry weather will carry through our Saturday despite remaining dry.

Temperatures start off in the low teens and slowly rise in the morning with cloud cover remaining mostly intact.

Northwest winds will also be at 15 to 25 miles per hour, making wind chills stay in the single digits much of the day.

Some late day sunshine will help us get to the mid 20s; still, that is almost thirty degrees below average for this time of year.

Saturday Hourly Forecast (WOWT)

With a clear sky overnight and decreasing winds, we will tumble into the upper single digits by Sunday morning.

However, Sunday sees a big recovery as southwest winds bring warmer air into the area.

Sunday 6 to 6 Forecast (WOWT)

By the afternoon, we will be into the mid to upper 40s with sunshine overhead.

Monday looks even better with a return to the mid 50s just in time for the official arrival of spring.

A chance for showers returns on Tuesday with some more wet weather possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Tuesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Temperatures dip slightly into the 40s Tuesday but return to the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

We will hover pretty close to 50 degrees into the weekend with another system possible by Sunday.

