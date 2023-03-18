We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Chilly and breezy weather continues Saturday before warming kicks in

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wintry weather will carry through our Saturday despite remaining dry.

Temperatures start off in the low teens and slowly rise in the morning with cloud cover remaining mostly intact.

Northwest winds will also be at 15 to 25 miles per hour, making wind chills stay in the single digits much of the day.

Some late day sunshine will help us get to the mid 20s; still, that is almost thirty degrees below average for this time of year.

Saturday Hourly Forecast
Saturday Hourly Forecast(WOWT)

With a clear sky overnight and decreasing winds, we will tumble into the upper single digits by Sunday morning.

However, Sunday sees a big recovery as southwest winds bring warmer air into the area.

Sunday 6 to 6 Forecast
Sunday 6 to 6 Forecast(WOWT)

By the afternoon, we will be into the mid to upper 40s with sunshine overhead.

Monday looks even better with a return to the mid 50s just in time for the official arrival of spring.

A chance for showers returns on Tuesday with some more wet weather possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

Temperatures dip slightly into the 40s Tuesday but return to the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

We will hover pretty close to 50 degrees into the weekend with another system possible by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection with drug bust
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home, police say
A pothole injector truck used by the City of Lincoln. Omaha could soon follow.
City of Omaha considering purchase of pothole-patching injector trucks
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earned 2023's top USA Today Reader's Choice Award for...
USA Today’s best zoo: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earns Reader’s Choice awards
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60

Latest News

Chilly and breezy weather continues Saturday before warming kicks in
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow this evening, very cold Saturday
Snow this evening, very cold Saturday
10 Day Forecast: Cool weekend before more seasonal temperatures return