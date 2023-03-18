1 arrested after vacant Omaha home catches fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A vacant home is considered a total loss after a fire Saturday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire at 10:03 a.m. near 17th and Clark Street.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the rear of the vacant, two-story home. Crews arrived and battled the fire for more than an hour before it was under control.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators say the cause was determined to be incendiary. A suspect was found in the area and arrested.

The vacant home, valued at $102,500, is considered a total loss after the fire.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.