We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

1 arrested after vacant Omaha home catches fire

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A vacant home is considered a total loss after a fire Saturday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire at 10:03 a.m. near 17th and Clark Street.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the rear of the vacant, two-story home. Crews arrived and battled the fire for more than an hour before it was under control.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators say the cause was determined to be incendiary. A suspect was found in the area and arrested.

The vacant home, valued at $102,500, is considered a total loss after the fire.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection with drug bust
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home, police say
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earned 2023's top USA Today Reader's Choice Award for...
USA Today’s best zoo: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earns Reader’s Choice awards
A pothole injector truck used by the City of Lincoln. Omaha could soon follow.
City of Omaha considering purchase of pothole-patching injector trucks

Latest News

A fifth grader won a regional spelling bee competition in Omaha
Fifth-grader wins regional spelling bee in Omaha, moves on to nationals
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with enforcement project
Frigid overnight, warmer Sunday
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol participates in traffic enforcment project