Two people found dead in south Lincoln home, police say

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a south Lincoln home where two people were found dead.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on Friday.

The cause of the deaths are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

