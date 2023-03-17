We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two hours from Auburn, the Tigers beat Iowa 83-75 in Birmingham

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most games in the NCAA Tournament are played in a neutral environment, this is not one of them. Auburn’s fanbase far outnumbered Iowa’s as the Tigers beat the Hawkeyes 83-75 in Birmingham, Alabama.

“They were loud and rowdy the whole game,” Auburn guard Allen Flanigan said. “It felt like a home game for us.”

“It cannot be an excuse nor would we want to make it one, we were right there, you have to give credit to your opponent,” said Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffrey.

“We’re used to playing in hostile environments,” Connor McCaffery said. “Obviously if we had our choice we would have preferred it to be a little more neutral, but that’s not why we lost at all.

Auburn has now won ten straight opening-round games in the NCAA Tournament. After trailing by 17 points the Hawkeyes twice cut it to a four-point difference. Payton Sandfort led Iowa with 21 points. Kris Murray added 15 points but struggled shooting only connecting on 5-of-18.

.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh to pull back on Nebraska Unicameral filibuster

Latest News

Creighton MBB practice
Jays prepare for NCAA tournament opening round match-up with N.C. State
Brooks Kissinger
Athlete of the Week: Ashland-Greenwood’s Brooks Kissinger
A Millard North alumnus says he's ready for the big dance.
Millard North alum ready to take on NCAA tournament
Creighton men's basketball is preparing to face North Carolina State Friday in Denver.
Creighton men's basketball goes dancing again in Denver