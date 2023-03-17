We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Taco Bell bringing back fan-favorite Volcano Menu

Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.
Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.(JJBers/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite with the Volcano Menu this summer.

The fast-food restaurant announced the menu will feature the Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco along with lava sauce that can be an option to add to any item.

The menu was established in 1995 and this summer’s return with mark the third time it’ll be available for fans.

According to Taco Bell representatives, the menu will return to the general public on June 29 with rewards members having access on June 27.

The Volcano Menu, known for its fiery flavors, will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell said it would release more information about the menu’s return.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh to pull back on Nebraska Unicameral filibuster

Latest News

FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Bogus bond phone scam targets metro sex offenders
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection with drug bust