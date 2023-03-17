Suspect in 2021 Omaha pipe bomb vandalism enters guilty plea

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man indicted in 2021 for pipe bomb vandalism entered a guilty plea in federal court on Thursday.

Kalem Barber was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and FBI-Omaha in December 2021 during the course of a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a brick mailbox explosion in west Omaha a month earlier.

A federal grand jury later indicted him on two counts involving the distribution of explosives to someone younger than age 21.

Court documents show that Barber appeared in federal court Thursday morning to change his plea after he signed a plea agreement.

He is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson on June 21 for sentencing.

