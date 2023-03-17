Omaha law firms offer free rides to prevent drinking and driving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This St. Patrick’s Day, those who drink are given quite a few options to ensure they stay off the roads.

Rideshare apps, public transportation or a designated driver are three easy ways to avoid drunk driving, but at least two law firms in Omaha are providing another avenue to get people home safely after a night out at the bar.

Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop and Petersen Criminal Defense Law both offer free rides on St. Patrick’s Day so people make it home safely.

According to the firm’s website, in 1990 Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop founded SAFE RIDE HOME, an initiative that pays fares for Nebraska residents so they can avoid drinking and driving. The firm claims it has provided more than 65,000 rides since it started the program.

Rides are offered in Douglas and Sarpy Counties by Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop on St. Patrick’s Day from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on March 18. Partakers can fill out a form on the firm’s website to get an Uber voucher emailed to them, or they can use zTrip and call (402) 292-2222, speak to a dispatcher and explain that they want to use the SAFE RIDE HOME program.

Petersen Criminal Defense Law offers free sober rides on not just St. Patrick’s Day, but other holidays as well. They offer free rides also on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Eve and Day.

Riders in Omaha can get a reimbursement of up to $30 for their Uber ride by sending the receipt and other information to the Petersen Law Office.

Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop also expanded the idea in a partnership with the Women’s Center for Advancement and provides safe rides for victims of domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.