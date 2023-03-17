We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

No. 6 Creighton beats No. 11 NC State 72-63 pulling away in second half

Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, picks up a loose ball as North Carolina State forward...
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, picks up a loose ball as North Carolina State forward Ernest Ross pursues in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)(John Leyba | AP)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, CO. (WOWT) - Creighton moves on to the Round of 32 with a72-63 win over the Wolfpack inside Ball Arena in the Mile High City to move on to the Round of 32 on Sunday.

In his NCAA Tournament debut in a Jays uniform, guard Baylor Sheierman hit s three in the first 12 seconds to ignite a 7-0 run for CU to start the game. Creighton wouldn’t hit another shot from beyond the arc for the remainder of the half, going 1-of-13 from three-point range. NC State’s first points came four minutes into the action with a layup from guard Jarkel Joiner. NC State guard Terquavion Smith collected two fouls in the first two minutes of play, however, accounted for six of the Wolfpack’s first ten points.

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner dominated the rim in the first half with three dunks and a layup while also hitting a mid-range floater. The BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year didn’t commit his first foul until six minutes left in the first half while putting up a team-high 11 points in the first 20 minutes of play. Kalkbrenner scored a season-high 31 points.

With just over two minutes left in the first half forward Mason Miller exited the game with an apparent lower body injury. Miller later was taken in a wheelchair off the sideline and back to the locker room.

CU held a two-point lead going into halftime, 28-26.

Creighton opened the second half with yet another Kalkbrenner dunk, however, NC State quickly stole the momentum with an 11-0 run to go up by seven. Following their run, the Wolfpack ran into foul trouble with forward D.J. Burns Jr. picking up his third and Ebenezer Dowuona picking up his fourth. Burns later ??? fouled out???

Kalkbrenner proved unstoppable in the second half as well, knocking down a three and four free throws to cap a Jays 9-0 run to take the lead by two. Later in the half the seven-foot-one junior electrified the crowd with an alley-oop dunk from guard Ryan Nembhard to give Creighton a three-point lead, 47-44. Two minutes later, guard Trey Alexander gives the Jays their biggest lead since the first four minutes of the game with a jumper to go up by seven.

Up until the 13:37 mark in the second half, the Wolfpack was 1-of-11 from the three-point line. With 6:33 to go, Smith and Jack Clark hit back-to-back treys to get within three of the Jays.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh to pull back on Nebraska Unicameral filibuster
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief.
Omaha’s next fire chief makes history
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Creighton MBB practice
Jays prepare for NCAA tournament opening round match-up with N.C. State
The Creighton men's basketball team is getting one last practice in before their first March...
March Madness: Creighton Bluejays prep for NCAA tournament run
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, second right, reaches for a rebound against Marquette's Stevie...
Ryan Kalkbrenner is a Finalist For Naismith Defensive Player of the Year
Creighton WBB watch party
Creighton women earn six seed, headed to South Bend