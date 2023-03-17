We are Local
Nebraska National Guard Soldiers to deploy to Germany to mentor Ukraine Armed Forces

Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and 13 Soldiers assigned to a Lincoln-based Nebraska Army...
Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and 13 Soldiers assigned to a Lincoln-based Nebraska Army National Guard aviation unit mobilize, on Sept. 13, 2018, in support of the Hurricane Florence relief operations.(KOLNKGIN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
YUTAN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska National Guard Soldiers are about to head out on a one-year deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

According to the Nebraska National Guard, Gov. Jim Pillen and Nebraska National Guard Leaders gave remarks during a send-off ceremony Friday morning at the Atlas Readiness Center in Yutan.

Thirteen Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1-134th Calvary are expected to serve a yearlong deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility and will be stationed at a training center in Germany.

They’ll do company-level mentoring to Armed Forces Ukraine counterparts, focused on the planning and execution of operations in field and garrison environments. The National Guard says the soldiers are requested to facilitate NATO interoperability by enhancing logistics processes and refining officer training and education.

