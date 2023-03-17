We are Local
Multiple Omaha roads affected by upcoming closures, restrictions

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several upcoming street closures and lane restrictions, one involving a long-term street widening project, have been announced.

According to Omaha Public Works, the following closures and restrictions will all begin this Monday, March 20 at 9 a.m.

Douglas Street will be closed between 44th Street and Saddle Creek road for utility work for one month.

The intersection of North 20th and Lake Street will be closed for combined sewer overflow (CSO) for one month.

The intersection of North 10th Street and Capitol Avenue will have lane restrictions for fiber optic installation for one week.

Drivers in west Omaha will be affected by a lengthy construction project. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

South 64th Avenue between Center Street and Frances Street will have northbound traffic moved to the center lane for building construction for one week.

South 90th Street will be restricted to one lane southbound at Arbor Street for utility work in the outside curb lane for one month.

Maple Street will have westbound traffic moved to the center lane at North 70th Street for street repair for one week.

