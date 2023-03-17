We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man pleads guilty to trying to hire someone to kill wife

Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and...
Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that the man had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who tried to hire a contract killer to kill his wife after she sought a restraining order against him instead asked an undercover federal agent to do the job, authorities said.

Massimo Marenghi, 56, faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing after pleading guilty on Thursday in federal court to murder for hire, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said.

Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that Marenghi had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.

Federal investigators directed that person to introduce Marenghi to an undercover agent posing as a contract killer.

Marenghi met with the agent in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, discussed a price of $10,000, and provided the agent with a photo of his wife’s home and explained how to evade surveillance.

At a second meeting, he provided the agent with a $1,500 deposit, a photograph of his wife, a description of her car, details about her work schedule, and indicating when he would have custody of their children, which he said would be the “best time for the construction work to start.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh to pull back on Nebraska Unicameral filibuster
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief.
Omaha’s next fire chief makes history
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update
Turmoil in the world banking sector has sent financial markets on a wild ride this week.
Credit Suisse shares rise after $54 billion lifeline
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role