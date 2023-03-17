LPD: Driver has life-threatening injuries after northeast Lincoln crash
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night.
At 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of an iPhone alert, “Owner of iPhone Involved in Car Accident” on Huntington Avenue, east of 41st Street in the divided median.
The arriving officers witnessed a Honda Accord westbound on Huntington when it left the roadway and struck a tree in the median.
According to LPD, the 23-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant inside, was transported to a hospital nearby with life-threatening injuries.
Police are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.