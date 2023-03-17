Lincoln man investigated in connection to toddler’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has been arrested, initially with felony gun crimes, but police are investigating his possible involvement in the child abuse of a 22-month-old child, that led to its death.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Tackett has not been formally charged in the child’s death but is listed in a probable cause affidavit as a suspect.

Right now, he is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to court documents filed this week by the state to remove the other children from the home where the boy lived, LPD was called to a local hospital on Sunday on reports of a child being brought to the emergency room with numerous bruises and injuries to his body.

The boy’s mother told police she had been dating Tackett since January and since that time noticed numerous bruises and injuries to the boy almost daily.

Court documents go on to detail a story Tackett told the woman that a few weeks ago he passed out and fell on the ground on top of the boy.

Since then, the woman reported that the child had an injury to his leg and that he had not been able to walk, but told LPD she had not taken him to the doctor.

The report goes on to detail that the child had fallen down the stairs three days before she took him to the hospital. Court documents said that the woman told police the boy was tired and not eating regularly during that time.

On Tuesday, she told officers he put him down for a nap and came back to find the boy unresponsive.

The boy was initially taken to the CHI St. Elizabeth’s emergency room but was unresponsive with significant injuries and in critical condition.

The boy was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Multiple members of the boy’s biological father have since posted on social media, announcing his death.

Since then, court documents show that the mother’s other children have been taken into state custody.

Lincoln Police had been conducting surveillance on Tackett since the boy was taken to the hospital.

Court documents outline that during that time Tackett’s mother, Karen Vestecka, went to his apartment and was seen leaving with items, including a green rifle case.

Vestecka was later stopped by police. Court documents said she told officers at that time that she was taking firearms from her son’s apartment because he is a convicted felony, and cannot legally own them.

In the green case seen being taken from Tackett’s home, court documents say that inside was a black Ruger AR .556 rifle that she told police she was going to keep at her home for the time being.

Tackett is set to appear on those gun charges, next month.

