We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Jays prepare for NCAA tournament opening round match-up with N.C. State

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rollercoaster of a season that saw Creighton go from the program’s highest preseason ranking at ninth to a six-game losing streak has been all worth it now that the sixth-seeded Bluejays will be starting their March Madness campaign tomorrow against 11th-seeded North Carolina State. Creighton held practice number 100 today in Denver inside Ball Arena. Over the course of those 100 practices, the Jays have had their fair share of adversities including a six-game losing streak, center Ryan Kalkbrenner sitting out three games due to illness, and, most recently, exiting the BIG EAST Tournament in the semifinals via a double-digit loss to Xavier.

”That makes this even more rewarding, that they’ve stuck together through some tough times,” said head coach Greg McDermott Thursday in the Jays’ pre-practice press conference. “We’ve had some tough times together, but we’ve also had some great times together during the course of the season, and none greater than being back here.”

”We look forward to this from preseason for real,” said forward Arthur Kaluma. “This is our end goal. We’ve made it to the tournament. Now we’ve just got to put what we’ve been practicing into use.”

Even though there were times when many thought the sky was falling on Creighton’s season, McDermott never let that view seep into the locker room. In his book, the year has already been a success, and being in Denver proves it.

“Winning 14 games in the Big East and being a 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, if that’s an unsuccessful season, then we maybe need to look in the mirror and check ourselves a little bit,” said McDermott.

With the past behind them, the Bluejays are locked in on the Wolfpack which features a backcourt that averages 46.5 points per game.

“They shoot with range, they’re quick at getting inside the paint. So we’ve really just got to lock in on scout,” said guard Ryan Nembhard. “Coaches have done a good job preparing us the last couple of days, and I think we’re ready for them. At the end of the day, they’ve got to guard, too.”

Tomorrow Creighton will take the court in their “home whites” in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in their last eight appearances.

The Jays tip-off against the Wolfpack at 3 p.m. CT on TNT.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh to pull back on Nebraska Unicameral filibuster

Latest News

The Creighton men's basketball team is getting one last practice in before their first March...
March Madness: Creighton Bluejays prep for NCAA tournament run
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, second right, reaches for a rebound against Marquette's Stevie...
Ryan Kalkbrenner is a Finalist For Naismith Defensive Player of the Year
Creighton WBB watch party
Creighton women earn six seed, headed to South Bend
Creighton Men's basketball watch party
Creighton men land No. 6 seed, opens play against No. 11 NC State in Denver