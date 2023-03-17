We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16, 2022.(Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.”

Source: CNN/TELEGRAM/AZGRUZKA_VAGNERA/TELEGRAM/WAGNER ORCHESTRA/TELEGRAM/PRIGOZHIN_HAT/TELEGRAM/BRUSSINF/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/GETTY IMAGES/TELEGRAM/ZHDANOVI

___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh to pull back on Nebraska Unicameral filibuster
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief.
Omaha’s next fire chief makes history
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
YouTube restores Trump’s account
The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.
FCC is cracking down on spammy text messages
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment