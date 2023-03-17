Douglas County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection with drug bust
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a felon and seized a firearm and two dealer quantities of drugs early Thursday morning.
DCSO says a SWAT team served a warrant and arrested a dangerous felon who was in possession of a loaded stolen firearm and “dealer quantities” of both methamphetamine and MDMA.
This is a developing story. New details will be shared as soon as they become available.
