Douglas County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection with drug bust

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(wowt 6 news)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a felon and seized a firearm and two dealer quantities of drugs early Thursday morning.

DCSO says a SWAT team served a warrant and arrested a dangerous felon who was in possession of a loaded stolen firearm and “dealer quantities” of both methamphetamine and MDMA.

This is a developing story. New details will be shared as soon as they become available.

