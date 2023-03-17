We are Local
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow this evening, very cold Saturday

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow squalls rolling through the area this afternoon brought rapid changes in weather conditions, ranging from sunshine to near white-out conditions. Thankfully, the squalls were very brief leading to little to snow snow accumulation. Temperatures have also been above freezing, helping to melt most of the snow that fell. Snow squalls should move out of the metro by 5pm, with quieter conditions for the rest of the evening.

Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

Cold weather will stick with us tonight, along with gusty north winds. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s after sunset, potentially as cold as 20 degrees by 10pm. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 10 in Omaha, with a few spots potentially dipping into the single digits north of Omaha. Wind chills will likely fall below zero tonight, so the heavy winter jacket will be needed if spending time outdoors.

Wind chills tonight and Saturday Morning
Wind chills tonight and Saturday Morning(WOWT)

The frigid weather will stick with us for Saturday. We will likely see cloudy skies to start the day. The clouds along with a stiff north wind gusting to 30mph at times will keep us very cold. It will be tough to warm more than a few degrees during morning, temperatures likely in the teens through the lunch hour with wind chills in the single digits. We should see at least a little sunshine in the afternoon, but it will not warm us much with highs only in the low to mid-20s and wind chills remaining in the single digits to low teens all day.

Saturday's Forecast
Saturday's Forecast(WOWT)

A nice change is in store by Sunday as some warmer air starts to return. Highs jump roughly 20 degrees into the 40s for Sunday afternoon. That is still below average for this time of year, but should feel a little better. We’re even warmer for Monday, the “official” start to Spring with highs in the middle 50s, right at average for mid-March. A milder forecast is on tap for next week with highs in the 40s and 50s pretty much every day. Rain showers return to the forecast on Tuesday, and spotty showers may linger into Wednesday or even Thursday, but it stays warm enough that it is all rain.

Temperature trend for the next 5 days
Temperature trend for the next 5 days(WOWT)

