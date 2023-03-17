Breezy and chilly St. Patrick’s Day with a few flurries or snow showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Colder air has moved back into the area and it will dominate our St. Patrick’s Day.

Temperatures start off in the low 20s and struggle to get back into the mid 30s by the afternoon.

Friday Wind Chills (WOWT)

Winds, while not as strong as yesterday, will still be pretty noticeable with gusts near 30 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Friday Afternoon Wind Gusts (WOWT)

That means wind chills will only get into the 20s.

In addition, a few spotty flurries or snow showers will be moving through today, especially in the afternoon.

Little to no accumulation is expected with these.

Temperatures stay chilly this evening so dress warm if you are planning to be out and about for the holiday.

Saturday stays chilly with morning temps in the teens and highs only in the mid 20s.

We will at least stay dry with some sunshine breaking through in the afternoon.

Warmer air starts to push in on Sunday with highs in the low 40s and sunshine.

Five Day Forecast Highs (WOWT)

Next week will see more seasonal temperatures returning with highs in the 50s.

Rain chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday with another chance by next weekend.

