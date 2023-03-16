UPDATE: Lincoln Police say auction is taking place

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said Thursday evening that the Marriott in Lincoln is, in fact, hosting some type of sale or auction this Saturday and that their earlier warning that the auction was fake was due to confusion after they spoke with an employee of the hotel.

Police initially sent out a warning on their social media accounts and to the media, saying that an auction being advertised on signs across the city was fake and that there was no auction taking place at the Marriott Hotel. Now Police say “There IS some type of sale/auction going on at the Marriott this Saturday”, however, they said they did not know what items are being sold.

Signs posted across the city list various items to be sold and include a phone number. The signs do not specify who is auctioning the items. Lincoln Police said similar signs have appeared in other cities.

