Sarpy County officials say Platteview Road project is progressing

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Traveling along Sarpy County’s two-lane Platteview Road in inclement weather can be a little scary.

There are plans to expand the two lanes to four -- but that work will have to be done bit by bit.

“The first area we’re looking at goes from Highway 75 to 108th Street,” said Don Kelly with the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. “The second section will go from 108th to Highway 50 to Springfield, and the last section will go from Highway 50 and connect to Interstate 80 at some point.”

Kelly says the road project has to happen, but he says the county will need help from the state and federal level to deal with the out-of-sight price tag.

“The reality is this road is probably going to cost a half-billion dollars to construct, and it’s really beyond the ability to finance a project of that magnitude,” Kelly said.

Right now, major sewer work is going on along the Platteview corridor. Kelly believes when that infrastructure work is completed, major growth and development will follow.

“My concern predominantly with Platteview Road is I want to have the infrastructure ready to support that growth,” he said.

Some work has been done to make the project a reality. Kelly says engineering and environmental analyses have been done and the county is saving space along the route.

“We’re taking steps to try to protect the corridor of the proposed route so that when development occurs on it we can protect the right of way for future construction,” he said.

Kelly says he wants to keep the project on everyone’s radar because it could take decades to complete.

When Platteview’s widening is complete, Kelly says it will mean more jobs for Sarpy County and more tax dollars for the state.

