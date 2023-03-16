Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle Wednesday evening at an apartment complex near Ralston.
Officers called to The Pines at Q Plaza, located near 86th and Q streets, to investigate told 6 News they found the body in a dark gray hatchback four-door car upon arrival at the scene.
An OPD forensics vehicle also reported to the scene.
Photographer Bast Bramhall contributed to this report.
