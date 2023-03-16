Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle Wednesday evening at an apartment complex near Ralston.

Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023. (Bast Bramhall / WOWT)

Officers called to The Pines at Q Plaza, located near 86th and Q streets, to investigate told 6 News they found the body in a dark gray hatchback four-door car upon arrival at the scene.

An OPD forensics vehicle also reported to the scene.

Photographer Bast Bramhall contributed to this report.

