OSHA begins investigation into Bruning elevator

Employee found dead in one of the grain bins last month
Federal safety officials are investigating the grain elevator where a man’s body was found Feb. 15.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Federal safety officials are investigating the grain elevator where a man’s body was found Feb. 15.

A spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed Wednesday that the agency has started an investigation at the Bruning Grain and Feed Company.

Investigators found the body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch in one of the grain bins on site. Balluch was an employee of the company and had been reported as a missing person Feb. 2. Authorities had initially said his disappearance was suspicious.

The Nebraska State Patrol was also investigating the case as a criminal matter, but had reported no new developments as of Wednesday. An autopsy was scheduled on Balluch’s body, but no results have been reported on that either.

OHSA records indicate the agency began it’s investigation Feb. 16, the day after Balluch’s body was found. The records did not show what violations, if any, the agency was investigating. An OSHA spokesperson said no further information would be available until the investigation was completed, which by law can take up to six months.

