Omaha’s next fire chief makes history

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department Assistant Chief Kathy Bossman is making history.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced during a news conference Thursday that Bossman, who serves with C shift and emergency medical services, will become the city’s next fire chief — and the first woman to hold the top OFD job.

Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief. (KINGDON HAWES | Omaha Fire Department)

Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen announced his retirement, which goes into effect next Friday, earlier this year.

Stothert said during a news conference Thursday that the position was posted for internal applicants only and that five candidates applied. She said the city considered doing a national search but officials believed they “already had many excellent candidates within the department.”

