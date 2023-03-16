We are Local
Omaha’s next fire chief makes history

Kathy Bossman to become the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief
6 News has learned that Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen is retiring at the end of March.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department Assistant Chief Kathy Bossman is making history.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced during a news conference Thursday that Bossman, who serves with C shift and emergency medical services, will become the city’s next fire chief — and the first woman to hold the top OFD job.

Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief.
Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief.(KINGDON HAWES | Omaha Fire Department)

Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen announced his retirement, which goes into effect next Friday, earlier this year.

Stothert said during a news conference Thursday that the position was posted for internal applicants only and that five candidates applied. She said the city considered doing a national search but officials believed they “already had many excellent candidates within the department.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

