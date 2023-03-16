Omaha teen to stand trial as adult in blind-date attack case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen accused of attacking a blind date will be tried as an adult.

Jonathan Love-Lucas, 18, will be tried in adult court, making his name public Wednesday after initially being charged as a juvenile.

As 6 News first reported in January, Chris Peters ended up in the hospital after being attacked. Peters had gone to a west Omaha address expecting to meet a woman he had been talking to on a dating app. Instead, the defendant allegedly pulled Peters from his car then beat him with fists and an iron bar.

The victim’s mother attended the court hearing that moved the case against Love-Lucas into adult court.

“Well he was only four days from his 18th birthday, and he committed a crime — a felony crime, is what they’ve got him charged with,” said Janet Dammann, the victim’s mother. “And if he can commit a felony crime, then he deserves to go to adult court for it.”

Peters is out of the hospital but needs a dental procedure after a half-dozen teeth were knocked out in the attack.

Love-Lucas remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

A GoFundMe was been set up to help with Chris’s medical bills.

