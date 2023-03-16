Omaha Storm Chasers announce enhancements at Werner Park for 2023 season

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced several upgrades and enhancements to the fan experience at Werner Park for the upcoming season.

The most exclusive seating area at Werner Park has been renamed the Prairie Flower Casino Club. It can hold 200 guests and is open to all Club Seat holders and is also available for use before games and for parties and meetings on non-game days.

The new Bottom of the Fifth Bar has moved in next to the Grand Slam Grill on the first-base side of the concourse. It will serve call-level cocktails along with draft and canned beers. Specialty-themed cocktails will also occasionally be offered in conjunction with promotional nights throughout the season.

Boys Town Field is a new addition this year, a joint venture between Boys Town Pediatrics and the team. Fans can use the wiffle ball field and basketball court for a $2 donation to Boys Town.

The Mojo Pitching Cage sponsored by Tickets for Less returns this season, allowing fans the opportunity to test out their pitching speed. $5 will get you three throws.

The team also made behind-the-scenes improvements like new locker rooms and expanded clubhouse and kitchen space for players.

The Chasers’ first home game of the season is April 4 versus the Toledo Mud Hens.

