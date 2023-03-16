We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Storm Chasers announce enhancements at Werner Park for 2023 season

Omaha Storm Chasers
Omaha Storm Chasers(Omaha Storm Chasers)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced several upgrades and enhancements to the fan experience at Werner Park for the upcoming season.

The most exclusive seating area at Werner Park has been renamed the Prairie Flower Casino Club. It can hold 200 guests and is open to all Club Seat holders and is also available for use before games and for parties and meetings on non-game days.

The new Bottom of the Fifth Bar has moved in next to the Grand Slam Grill on the first-base side of the concourse. It will serve call-level cocktails along with draft and canned beers. Specialty-themed cocktails will also occasionally be offered in conjunction with promotional nights throughout the season.

Boys Town Field is a new addition this year, a joint venture between Boys Town Pediatrics and the team. Fans can use the wiffle ball field and basketball court for a $2 donation to Boys Town.

The Mojo Pitching Cage sponsored by Tickets for Less returns this season, allowing fans the opportunity to test out their pitching speed. $5 will get you three throws.

The team also made behind-the-scenes improvements like new locker rooms and expanded clubhouse and kitchen space for players.

The Chasers’ first home game of the season is April 4 versus the Toledo Mud Hens.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations

Latest News

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Haiby #4 WBB WNIT Rd 1 vs Missouri St
Nebraska beats Missouri State 74-65 in WNIT
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, second right, reaches for a rebound against Marquette's Stevie...
Ryan Kalkbrenner is a Finalist For Naismith Defensive Player of the Year
Creighton WBB watch party
Creighton women earn six seed, headed to South Bend
Creighton Men's basketball watch party
Creighton men land No. 6 seed, opens play against No. 11 NC State in Denver