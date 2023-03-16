Omaha Police conducting selective alcohol enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department will again have extra eyes on the roadways this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The department is participating in an alcohol selective overtime enforcement operation from March 16-18. The operations are funded through a grant from Nebraska’s Department of Transportation to help reduce fatal and serious injury crashes related to alcohol use.

OPD reminds those celebrating the holiday to be safe and utilize a rideshare service or have a designated driver.

