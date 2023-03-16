Nebraska beats Missouri State 74-65 in WNIT

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks in part to a Jaz Shelley heave near midcourt, Nebraska advances in the WNIT 74-65 against Missouri State. Jaz was a little bit shy of midcourt when she put up the shot in the final seconds of the first half, which doubled the Huskers three point lead. They went to the break up six and outscored Missouri State by three in the second half.

Sam Haiby led everyone with a season-high 25 points on 7-11 shooting. Isabelle Bourne delivered a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. She too shot a high percentage making six of ten shots. The Huskers will now face the winner of the Colorado State - Northern Iowa game that will be played Thursday night in Cedar Falls. Date, time and location are all to be determined.

