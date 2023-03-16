We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

March Madness: Creighton Bluejays prep for NCAA tournament run

The Creighton men's basketball team is getting one last practice in before their first March Madness game Friday in Denver.
By Grace Boyles
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (WOWT) - As the first of many NCAA March Madness games wrapped up Thursday, the Creighton Bluejays men’s basketball team was getting into the thick of things in Denver.

The Bluejays play North Carolina State on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and are hoping to earn a stay in the Rocky Mountain state through Sunday night.

The Jays were just on the court Thursday afternoon inside the arena also home to Denver Nuggets. The goal of these day-before practices for the NCAA Tournament game is to get a handle on the court and sight lines.

Teams won’t be running through game plans, though. The practices are open to the public, and they aren’t going to share what they hope will give them an edge.

Instead, it’s more of a laid-back practice with everything on the line Friday.

“The journey that we’ve been on to get here it’s been a little unique start of the season: so strong then losing six in a row, then fighting our way back to finish third in the Big East with two weeks left to still have a chance to win the championship,” Coach Greg McDermott said. “It’s been a fun ride with this group; it’s awesome attending the NCAA Tournament. We’ll see if we can’t put our best foot forward and try to stretch this season out as long as we can.”

Creighton is the 6 seed; the Wolfpack is an 11. It might feel like there is a lot of distance between the two teams based on those numbers, but it will no doubt be a battle on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations

Latest News

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, second right, reaches for a rebound against Marquette's Stevie...
Ryan Kalkbrenner is a Finalist For Naismith Defensive Player of the Year
Creighton WBB watch party
Creighton women earn six seed, headed to South Bend
Creighton Men's basketball watch party
Creighton men land No. 6 seed, opens play against No. 11 NC State in Denver
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with Ryan Nembhard (2) in a timeout in the first...
No. 15 Xavier beats No. 24 Creighton 82-60 in BIG EAST Tournament semifinals