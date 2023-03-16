We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fontenelle Forest continues repairs to extensive damage from 2019 Heartland flood

Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue is beginning to pick up the pieces four years after the Heartland Flood devastated the nature center and trail system.
By Johan Marin
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New developments are underway at Fontenelle Forest to repair the remains of significant damage from its 2019 flood and recent wildfires -- especially to its boardwalk and floodplains.

The sight of the muddy trails won’t be a surprise.

“We have areas that have high water now that we didn’t have before and we have areas where there’s less water than we had before,” said Michelle Foss with Fontenelle Forest.

In the 2019 flood, the majority of the forest’s floodplains were underwater and bringing in new invasive species. Foss said they had to wait a year after the flood to make repairs, but even then they had leftover water.

“We made some repairs to our observation line at our great marsh, we had to rebuild our boardwalk that is down our Fontenelle Forest floodplain, and we had to rebuild our footbridge that connects our trails,” Foss said.

In 2022, the forest experienced a wildfire that scorched its trees and branches. Since then, they’re considering prescribed burning to help with brush clearance.

As for floods, they expect more to come in the future.

“Instead of trying to fight the flooding, we’re going to work with it,” Foss said.

The forest is also looking to control any new invasive species brought in by the flood by expanding its habitat restoration efforts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations

Latest News

The Omaha Fire Department made history Thursday with the appointment of its first female chief.
Omaha Fire Department makes history by appointing first female chief
Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue is beginning to pick up the pieces four years after the Heartland...
Fontenelle Forest repairs underway from 2019 flood
The Creighton men's basketball team is getting one last practice in before their first March...
March Madness: Creighton Bluejays prep for NCAA tournament run
Platteview Road in Sarpy County is getting closer to becoming a major corridor.
Sarpy County officials say Platteview Road project is progressing