Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly air hangs on with returning Friday snow showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The snow has moved out but the cold lingers behind our Thursday system... the wind will too! Gusts will stay in the 40s through the night and we’ll remain breezy into Friday. This will combine with the cold to make our highs in the mid 30s feel even colder. Dress for the teens to 20s Friday!

Wind forecast (wowt)

We’ll kick the day of with breaks of sunshine and notice increasing clouds through the day. These will come along with light, on and off snow showers mainly in the afternoon for the Metro... areas to the W see a better chance in the morning too.

Friday forecast (wowt)

The cold will stick around into the weekend. Highs Saturday only reach into the 20s... we’ll begin to warm back up Sunday and will be just shy of the 40s! Warmer weather will stay with us from there with a jump to the 50s by Tuesday. We’ll look ahead to Tuesday night, Wednesday, and early Thursday for our next chance for showers.

10 day forecast (wowt)

