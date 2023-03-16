We are Local
Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard data to continue

DCHD plans to expand types of public health data available online
Douglas County Health says it will continue to run its COVID-19 dashboard after the public health emergency ends in May.
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that while the county will soon expire its official COVID-19 health emergency, officials will continue to post data to its online dashboard.

County health officials addressed the Board of Health on Wednesday morning to remind them and residents that we are still dealing with COVID in our community. For that reason, not only will the health department continue to provide updates on its dashboard there are plans to add more information to the site.

“It’s really important that we’re still continuing to provide information to the public for them to make good decisions for themselves and their families; and also help them understand what data we’re using in our decision-making,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “And really the hope is that as we modernize how we handle data in the health department, that we will be able to be much more transparent.”

County officials are still building the new website, which will include other health-related information like food inspection reports and monitoring the county’s air quality.

DCHD reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

