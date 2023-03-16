We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Contractor pays restitution to Beaver Lake homeowner in court

Midwest Restoration has an "F" rating from the BBB.
Midwest Restoration has an "F" rating from the BBB.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a tornado hit Beaver Lake more than a year ago, Craig Molek needed new siding -- so he paid Midwest Restorations $5,000 to do the job, but it never got started.

After originally being charged with a felony, company owner Mark Schneidewind pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cass County and was fined $500.

But Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone said the contractor had to bring a check to court to pay the customer back the full $5,000 amount.

Perrone says this should be a message to others who take money for home improvement jobs and don’t do the work.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concept images for The Crossroads development at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha
Update on The Crossroads development as site preparation moves forward
Omaha Police are investigating a body that was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex on...
Police investigating after body found in car at south Omaha apartment complex
Possible human remains found north of Elkhorn
The ongoing filibuster came to a head in Lincoln Wednesday as a senator pushed for censure of a...
Nebraska state senator proposes censuring filibustering colleague
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations

Latest News

Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
BREAKING: Cavanaugh to pull back on Unicameral filibuster
Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief.
Omaha’s next fire chief makes history
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh to pull back on Nebraska Unicameral filibuster
Jamie Balluch's body was found last month in a grain bin.
OSHA begins investigation into Bruning elevator