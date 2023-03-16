Contractor pays restitution to Beaver Lake homeowner in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a tornado hit Beaver Lake more than a year ago, Craig Molek needed new siding -- so he paid Midwest Restorations $5,000 to do the job, but it never got started.

After originally being charged with a felony, company owner Mark Schneidewind pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cass County and was fined $500.

But Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone said the contractor had to bring a check to court to pay the customer back the full $5,000 amount.

Perrone says this should be a message to others who take money for home improvement jobs and don’t do the work.

