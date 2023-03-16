We are Local
Cavanaugh to pull back on Nebraska Unicameral filibuster

The state senator from Omaha said she reached an agreement with the Speaker of the Legislature.
A state senator is calling for censorship at the unicameral after another senator referred to a bill as "genocide."
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh is taking a break from her filibuster.

The Omaha lawmaker informed the Legislature on Thursday that she had made an agreement with State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, who is also the Speaker of the Legislature.

Earlier this week, Arch told senators to be prepared for late nights starting at the end of the month as there are a number of bills that still haven’t gone before a committee. A night schedule was expected to be issued on Thursday.

Speaker John Arch of La Vista
Speaker John Arch of La Vista(KNOP)

Cavanaugh has been filibustering LB574, a bill introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha that would ban gender-altering care for transgender youth, for the past few weeks.

Cavanaugh has vowed to filibuster every bill for the rest of the session — meaning she can stall for eight hours at a time. Thursday’s session would have found her filibustering a bill put forward by her brother, State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha.

Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha

Thursday’s news on the agreement comes a day after a dust-up over Cavanaugh’s characterization of passing LB574 as akin to genocide, prompting State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling to propose censuring Cavanaugh, though the matter was not further pursued.

Committee hearings wrap up a week from Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for details.

Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

