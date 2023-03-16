Athlete of the Week: Ashland-Greenwood’s Brooks Kissinger

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Brooks Kissinger’s rebounds, assists and steals were all up from a season ago. What did not change though was where the season ended. It closed out in the same place as the last one, cutting the nets down at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Kissinger had a game-high 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds against Auburn. His work on the boards was also a season-high. In fact, he had 90 more rebounds this season compared to last.

The Bluejays beat Auburn 54-24 in the Class C1 state championship. They went back-to-back after losing several good players from the 2021-22 team, Brooks was one of several players on this year’s team that elevated his game. Collectively the group put together another historic season for the Bluejays program.

