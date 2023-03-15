Student teacher accused of sexually assaulting Kearney High School student

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A student teacher is in jail after the Kearney Police Department received a report of a possible sexual assault against a Kearney High School student.

In a press release, Kearney police said KeyShaun VanDyke, 23, Kearney, was arrested for First Degree Sexual Assault. Police said Kearney Public Schools on March 11 reported a possible sexual relationship between VanDyke and a teenage student at Kearney High. Court records indicate that VanDyke was arrested Tuesday without incident.

Police said the incident did not happen on school grounds or during school hours.

A Buffalo County judge sealed an affidavit with more details about the assault but charging documents indicate that VanDyke was accused of having sex March 5th with a 15-year-old student. VanDyke is currently in the Buffalo County Jail on $20,000 bond and is scheduled for a probable cause hearing next month.

VanDyke was listed as a red-shirt senior linebacker on the 2022 University of Nebraska-Kearney football roster. The roster document indicated VanDyke was from Florissant, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.

Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf issued this statement about the matter Wednesday morning:

“KPS was contacted through our student reporting system that a KHS student had a recent sexual encounter with a student teacher. KPS personnel immediately turned this matter over to local law enforcement.

It is unfortunate that this event happened. Our students’ safety is critically important and we appreciate the notification system that allowed us to be made aware of this situation. Furthermore, we appreciate the rapid response and thorough investigation conducted by the Kearney Police Department.”

