Ryan Kalkbrenner is a Finalist For Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The list of eligible players for the Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award is down to four men and Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of them. The others are all guards, Jaylen Clark from UCLA, Chase Audige from Northwestern, and Caleb McConnell from Rutgers. The award will be announced Sunday, April 2, at the Naismith Awards Brunch presented by Frost Bank during the Final Four in Houston.

Kalkbrenner leads the BIG EAST 2.2 blocks per game and he’s second on Creighton’s all-time list with 192 career blocks. Kalkbrenner is also the central figure in a defense that led the BIG EAST during conference play. Ryan has already been named the 2023 BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, he also won the award last season.

