We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ryan Kalkbrenner is a Finalist For Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The list of eligible players for the Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award is down to four men and Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of them. The others are all guards, Jaylen Clark from UCLA, Chase Audige from Northwestern, and Caleb McConnell from Rutgers. The award will be announced Sunday, April 2, at the Naismith Awards Brunch presented by Frost Bank during the Final Four in Houston.

Kalkbrenner leads the BIG EAST 2.2 blocks per game and he’s second on Creighton’s all-time list with 192 career blocks. Kalkbrenner is also the central figure in a defense that led the BIG EAST during conference play. Ryan has already been named the 2023 BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, he also won the award last season.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Neighboring homes face demolition
Abandoned homes in West Omaha torn down after several violations
Nebraska lawmaker continues effort to eliminate property, income and corporate taxes, replace them with consumption tax
The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including examples of...
Petition to stop Omaha streetcar reaches more than 1,000 signatures
Omaha Police reports results of DUI enforcement operation
Woman pleads no contest in fatal Omaha hit and run

Latest News

Creighton WBB watch party
Creighton women earn six seed, headed to South Bend
Creighton Men's basketball watch party
Creighton men land No. 6 seed, opens play against No. 11 NC State in Denver
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with Ryan Nembhard (2) in a timeout in the first...
No. 15 Xavier beats No. 24 Creighton 82-60 in BIG EAST Tournament semifinals
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of...
Creighton beats Villanova in BIG EAST quarterfinal 87-74, Xavier up next